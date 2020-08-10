Challenge to Trump's visa entry ban backed by nearly half of states

A coalition of Democrat-led states is backing a challenge to the Trump administration’s directive banning work-visa holders from entering the country, claiming it will cause more harm than good amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Led by the attorney generals of California and New York, the 22 states filed an amicus brief in Washington D.C. federal court on Friday saying the June 22 ban will deprive industries that have difficulty finding qualified American workers, including tech, medicine and childcare, of labor just as their services are needed the most.

