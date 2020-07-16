H-1B holders, families stuck in India seek order allowing them reentry to U.S.

Dozens of Indian nationals with U.S. work visas and their family members have asked a federal judge in Washington D.C. for an order allowing them to override President Donald Trump’s recent directive barring their reentry into the U.S. from India.

The plaintiffs, 171 Indian nationals who have received H-1B work visas or relatives with H-4 visas, moved on Wednesday for a preliminary injunction that would require the U.S. consulate to process their requests for reentry.

