Judge blocks visa entry ban from being applied to 180 separated families

A federal judge in California has ruled that President Donald Trump’s ban on visa holders entering the U.S. is likely invalid, and ordered the government to process visa applications for about 180 relatives of U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco on Friday said the Trump administration could not use the mass unemployment triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic to justify barring the individuals because they are seeking “to unite with their loved ones” rather than to take jobs that could displace U.S. workers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37ipaE1