Westlaw News
August 27, 2020 / 11:56 PM / a few seconds ago

Judge questions refusal to process diversity visa cases amid Trump's visa entry ban

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Washington D.C. on Thursday sounded skeptical of the Trump administration’s claims that the COVID-19 pandemic had rendered the U.S. Department of State unable to process any “diversity visa” applications ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline.

Lawyers for more than 900 foreign nationals selected for diversity visas asked U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta at a hearing to issue a preliminary injunction requiring the State Department to process their applications, saying it had stopped doing so after President Donald Trump in June issued a ban on visa holders entering the country.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2EDyjv4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below