Judge questions refusal to process diversity visa cases amid Trump's visa entry ban

A federal judge in Washington D.C. on Thursday sounded skeptical of the Trump administration’s claims that the COVID-19 pandemic had rendered the U.S. Department of State unable to process any “diversity visa” applications ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline.

Lawyers for more than 900 foreign nationals selected for diversity visas asked U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta at a hearing to issue a preliminary injunction requiring the State Department to process their applications, saying it had stopped doing so after President Donald Trump in June issued a ban on visa holders entering the country.

