Judge weighs biz groups' claims that Trump's visa entry ban is harming the economy

A lawyer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other major business groups told a federal judge in Oakland on Friday that widespread unemployment triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic does not justify President Donald Trump’s order banning many work visa holders from entering the country.

During a hearing conducted via Zoom, Paul Hughes of McDermott Will & Emery told U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White that work-visa programs already safeguard American jobs by requiring employers to certify that they cannot find qualified U.S. workers before bringing in foreign labor.

