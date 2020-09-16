Judge won't order gov't to process Indian nationals' visa applications amid entry ban

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday declined to order the U.S. Department of State to process visa applications by dozens of Indian nationals who say they are stuck abroad as a result of President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on some work-visa holders entering the United States.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said the plaintiffs in the May lawsuit had not shown that a preliminary injunction would solve their predicament, because even if their applications are approved, the ban on entry would still be in place.

