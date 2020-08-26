Tech worker group says Chamber's challenge to visa entry ban is 'nonsensical'

A group representing American tech workers has asked a federal judge in California to uphold President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on foreign workers with certain types of visas from entering the country, saying business groups’ claims that the ban will harm the economy are misleading.

The group, U.S. Tech Workers, in an amicus brief filed in Oakland federal court on Tuesday said the U.S. Chamber of Commerce used faulty data to back up claims that the tech industry is facing a shortage of qualified workers, even amid widespread unemployment caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2FSY374