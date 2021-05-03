Chamber, Google urge judge to end USCIS delays in issuing work permits

Several major tech companies including Alphabet Inc’s Google and Microsoft Corp have joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in pushing a Seattle federal judge to order the government to speed up its processing of work permits for thousands of spouses of highly skilled visa workers.

The Chamber and the companies filed an amicus brief on Friday in a March lawsuit by H-4 and L-2 visa holders who say they have lost their jobs, or will soon, because of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ lengthy delays in renewing their work authorization documents.

