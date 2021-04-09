Biden administration sued for refusing to issue visas amid COVID travel bans

Hundreds of visa applicants have filed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. Department of State (DOS) has continued the Trump administration’s policy of unlawfully refusing to issue visas to individuals subject to temporary entry bans adopted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint filed in District of Columbia federal court on Thursday, the plaintiffs say DOS has flouted a series of recent court rulings that said entry bans do not empower the agency to simply cease issuing visas.

