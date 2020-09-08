Judge orders State Dept to resume processing diversity visa applications

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has ordered the U.S. Department of State to process applications for “diversity visas” ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline, saying President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on visa holders entering the U.S. did not affect the agency’s ability to do so.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Friday said the State Department had failed to explain its refusal to process the applications under an emergency, or “mission critical,” exception to Trump’s June ban, and issued a preliminary injunction in proposed class actions filed by more than 900 diversity visa applicants.

