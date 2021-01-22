Treaty with Thailand does not allow courts to review investor visa denials- D.C. Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected claims by two Thai nationals and a North Dakota restaurant where they worked that a treaty between the U.S. and Thailand provided an exception to the rule that courts cannot review the government’s denial of visa applications.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said a provision of the 1966 treaty that grants Thai citizens in the U.S. “free access to courts of justice” applies only to procedural matters such as legal aid and security for judgments, and does not override the principle of “consular nonreviewability.”

