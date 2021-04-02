DOL seeks comments on overhauling prevailing wage rules for visa workers

The U.S. Department of Labor on Friday called for public input on how it should calculate the prevailing wages employers must pay when they use foreign labor, signaling that changes are likely to a Trump-era rule that has been put on hold.

DOL published a notice in the Federal Register seeking information on “the sources of data and methodologies for determining prevailing wage levels covering employment opportunities that United States employers seek to fill with foreign workers.”

