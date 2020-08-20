IN BRIEF: USCIS will ease work permit requirements to settle lawsuit over delays

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has agreed to temporarily ease the requirement that visa holders obtain employment authorization documents before they can work, to settle a lawsuit accusing the agency of intentionally delaying issuing tens of thousands of work permits.

USCIS in a filing in Columbus, Ohio federal court on Wednesday said its delays in printing work permits were due to the COVID-19 pandemic and under the settlement foreign workers could instead submit an approval notice known as Form I-797 to employers to show they are eligible to work.

