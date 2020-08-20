Westlaw News
August 20, 2020 / 10:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: USCIS will ease work permit requirements to settle lawsuit over delays

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has agreed to temporarily ease the requirement that visa holders obtain employment authorization documents before they can work, to settle a lawsuit accusing the agency of intentionally delaying issuing tens of thousands of work permits.

USCIS in a filing in Columbus, Ohio federal court on Wednesday said its delays in printing work permits were due to the COVID-19 pandemic and under the settlement foreign workers could instead submit an approval notice known as Form I-797 to employers to show they are eligible to work.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3gfIh2S

