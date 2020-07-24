USCIS sued over delays in issuing work permits to visa holders

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has been hit with a proposed class action lawsuit claiming its “deliberate and intentional” decision to delay issuing work permits to tens of thousands of visa holders violates federal law.

In a complaint filed Thursday in Columbus, Ohio federal court, Indian national Ranjitha Subramanya says she stands to lose her job with Nationwide Insurance in two weeks because USCIS has not issued her employment authorization documents(EADs) since her application to extend her visa was approved in April.

