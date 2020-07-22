Chamber, others sues Trump administration over restrictions on work visas

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other major business groups have filed a lawsuit claiming the Trump administration’s recent directive banning work visa holders from entering the country is “inflicting severe economic harm” and should be struck down.

The groups, which are represented by McDermott Will & Emery, filed a complaint in San Francisco federal court on Tuesday claiming President Donald Trump overstepped his authority when he issued the June 22 ban, which extends through the end of the year.

