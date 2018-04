VIENNA, April 19 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz is putting its 26 percent stake in peer CA Immo on the block, it said on Thursday, calling this part of its evaluation of strategic options.

“Against this backdrop, Immofinanz is starting a structured bidding process and invites investors to express their interest ... by 30 April 2018,” it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Francois Murphy)