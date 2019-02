Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc said on Thursday it would buy immunotherapy developer Immune Design Corp for nearly $300 million to gain access to new cancer treatments.

Merck will pay $5.85 in cash for each share of Immune Design. Shares of Immune Design closed at $1.42 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)