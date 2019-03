March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. drug developer ImmunoGen Inc said on Friday its experimental ovarian cancer drug failed to meet the main goal of a late-stage study.

When compared with chemotherapy, the drug, mirvetuximab soravtansine, did not significantly prolong the duration that ovarian cancer patients survived without the disease progressing. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)