Immunomedics wins U.S. FDA approval for breast cancer therapy

April 22 (Reuters) - Immunomedics Inc on Wednesday won the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its therapy for a form of breast cancer that has worsened despite two prior rounds of treatment, according to the therapy’s label from the agency.

Trodelvy, approved for metastatica triple-negative breast cancer, comes with the FDA's harshest boxed warning, flagging risks of severe diarrhea or cause an abnormal decline in a type of white blood cell. (bit.ly/2XW5G3z)

Patients with triple-negative breast cancer test negative for hormone receptors or HER2, meaning their tumors do not respond to hormone therapy or to therapies like Roche’s blockbuster Herceptin. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)