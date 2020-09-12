Gilead nears deal to buy Immunomedics for more than $20 billion - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Gilead Sciences Inc pharmaceutical company is seen after they announced a Phase 3 Trial of the investigational antiviral drug Remdesivir in patients with severe coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Oceanside, California, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc is nearing a deal to buy biopharmaceutical company Immunomedics Inc for more than $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal for Immunomedics, which last month reported positive data from a late-stage study for its breast-cancer drug, could be announced Monday if not sooner, the Journal said.

Gilead and Immunomedics did not respond immediately to emailed requests from Reuters for comment.