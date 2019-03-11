BP launches new climate compliant marine fuel for shipping

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Energy group BP is set to sell a new very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) ahead of a ban on more polluting fuels for the shipping industry coming into force next year, it said on Monday.

“BP has developed a marine fuel offer that includes this new VLSFO along with marine gas oil and also high sulphur fuel oil for vessels that are equipped with scrubbers (sulphur filters),” it said.

“BP intends to retail the new 0.5 percent sulphur VLSFO globally.”