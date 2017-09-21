FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generic drugmaker Impax Labs in talks to merge with Amneal - WSJ
#Market News
September 21, 2017 / 4:57 PM / in a month

Generic drugmaker Impax Labs in talks to merge with Amneal - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc is in talks to merge with Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Impax and privately held Amneal are in talks that could yield a transaction next month, according to the WSJ report. (on.wsj.com/2xxSCV3)

Reuters reported in March that Impax had asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment.

Amneal and Impax, which had a market valuation of $1.60 billion as of Wednesday’s close, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

