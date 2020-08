Aug 6 (Reuters) - Cigarette maker Imperial Brands said on Thursday Chief Finanical Officer Oliver Tant has decided to retire and will leave the company once a successor is found.

Chief Executive Officer Stefan Bomhard and the board are searching for an external candidate in place of Tant, said the company, which appointed a new CEO only months ago. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)