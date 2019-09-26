Regulatory News - Americas
Imperial flags hit to annual profit from U.S. vaping backlash

Sept 26 (Reuters) - British tobacco company Imperial Brands Plc on Thursday said it now expects full-year profit to be flat compared to last year in the face of a regulatory backlash against vaping in the United States that could reshape the industry.

The company now expects annual revenue to grow around 2% at constant currency rates, with its “next generation products” unit which focuses on e-cigarettes, seen growing below its expectations.

