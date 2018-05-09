FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Imperial Brands first-half results ahead of estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Tobacco company Imperial Brands reported lower first-half sales and profits on Wednesday, hurt by a tough pricing environment and overall market declines, but results were slightly ahead of estimates.

The maker of Kool, Winston and Gauloises cigarettes said first-half revenue 3.53 billion pounds ($4.77 billion), slightly ahead of analysts’ consensus estimate of 3.50 billion, according to a company-supplied consensus.

Adjusted operating profit was 1.62 billion pounds, ahead of analysts’ estimates for 1.52 billion pounds.

Earnings per share were 114.3 pence.

$1 = 0.7394 pounds Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely

