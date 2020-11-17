Imperial Brands full-year revenue up slightly

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Tobacco company Imperial Brands reported higher full-year sales on Tuesday, as demand for tobacco offset a drop in its e-cigarette business.

The maker of Gauloises and West cigarettes reported full-year adjusted group revenue of 7.99 billion pounds ($10.56 billion), up 0.8% in the full year ended Sept. 30.

Adjusted earnings per share were 254.4 pence, down 5.6%.

The company said a “comprehensive” strategic review was underway, with a capital markets update scheduled for Jan. 27.