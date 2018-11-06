Imperial Brands reported sales up, profit down on write-off

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British tobacco firm Imperial Brands reported higher full-year revenue on Tuesday, helped by market share gains, although profit was hurt by a write-off related to the bankruptcy of distributor Palmer & Harvey.

The maker of Gauloises and Winston cigarettes reported revenue of 30.5 billion pounds ($39.83 billion) for the full year ended on Sept. 30, up from 30.2 billion a year earlier.

Reported earnings per share fell 2.7 percent to 143.6 pence. ($1 = 0.7658 pounds) (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)