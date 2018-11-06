Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 6, 2018 / 7:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Imperial Brands reported sales up, profit down on write-off

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British tobacco firm Imperial Brands reported higher full-year revenue on Tuesday, helped by market share gains, although profit was hurt by a write-off related to the bankruptcy of distributor Palmer & Harvey.

The maker of Gauloises and Winston cigarettes reported revenue of 30.5 billion pounds ($39.83 billion) for the full year ended on Sept. 30, up from 30.2 billion a year earlier.

Reported earnings per share fell 2.7 percent to 143.6 pence. ($1 = 0.7658 pounds) (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.