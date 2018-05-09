UPDATE 1-Imperial Brands first-half results ahead of estimates

(Adds comments, outlook)

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Tobacco company Imperial Brands reported lower first-half sales and profits on Wednesday, hurt by a tough pricing environment and overall market declines, but results were slightly ahead of estimates.

The maker of Kool, Winston and Gauloises cigarettes said first-half revenue 3.53 billion pounds ($4.77 billion), slightly ahead of analysts’ consensus estimate of 3.50 billion, according to a company-supplied consensus.

Reported sales volumes were down 2.1 percent, outperforming the industry in the markets it operates in, the company said.

Tobacco sales are falling across markets as more people give up the deadly habit.

Imperial’s adjusted operating profit was 1.62 billion pounds, ahead of analysts’ estimates for 1.52 billion pounds.

Earnings per share were 114.3 pence.

“We are on track to deliver on our full year expectations,” said Chairman Mark Williamson. The company said it expects performance to improve in the second half.

It continues to target constant currency revenue and earnings per share growth within its medium-term guidance and dividend growth of 10 percent.

Chief Executive Alison Cooper said Imperial is looking to step up divestments, initially targeting proceeds of up to 2 billion pounds within the next 12 to 24 months.

“This will further simplify the business, enhance performance and release capital to pay down debt, deliver returns to our shareholders and, where appropriate, invest in our growth agenda,” Cooper said.