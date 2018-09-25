FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Imperial Brands sees boost from vaping product sales

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - British tobacco company Imperial Brands said it was on track to deliver full-year results in-line with expectations, helped by its increased sales of products which give smokers alternatives to combustible tobacco.

The maker of Gualoises, Kool and Winston cigarettes said on Tuesday that its tobacco business was delivering a much stronger second half and that volumes would outperform the industry.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru and Martinne Geller in London Editing by Edmund Blair

