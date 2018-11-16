Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
Imperial Brands develops lock-enabled vaping device amid FDA restrictions

Nov 16 (Reuters) - British tobacco firm Imperial Brands said it was developing a vaping device with locking technology, amid restrictions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration meant to prevent young people from using e-cigarettes.

The FDA on Thursday announced curbs on flavoured tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes popular among teenagers in an effort to prevent the rise of a new generation of nicotine addicts. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

