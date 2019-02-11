Chairman of Imperial Brands to quit amid board reform - The Times

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Imperial Brands Plc is expected to announce that Mark Williamson will step down as chairman of the company in the coming months following the introduction of more stringent corporate governance rules, The Times reported on Monday.

The tobacco group has been in succession planning over Williamson's tenure and could soon confirm his resignation, the Times said bit.ly/2BqFZMA.

Imperial Brands was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Gaurika Juneja; Editing by Daniel Wallis)