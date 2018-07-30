South Africa's Imperial CEO to extend medical leave after stroke

JOHANNESBURG, July 30 (Reuters) - South African transport group Imperial Holdings said its chief executive officer would extend his medical leave until January 2019 after suffering a minor stroke.

Imperial said CEO Osman Arbee had suffered a minor stroke after undergoing surgery resulting in a longer than expected recovery period.

“He is expected to be back at work in January 2019 and continue in his role as CEO of Motus,” said Imperial in a statement, referring to its auto dealership business which it is spinning off from its logistics arm.

Chief Financial Officer Mohammed Akoojee will become acting CEO of Imperial Holdings until after the spin off. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg, editing by Louise Heavens)