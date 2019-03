March 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s Imperial Oil Ltd said on Friday it had slowed the pace of development of its C$2.6 billion Aspen oil sands project in Alberta due to market uncertainty from the provincial government’s output cuts.

“This was a difficult choice in light of our final investment decision on Aspen announced last November,” Chief Executive Officer Rich Kruger said in a statement. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengalurul; Editing by Anil D’Silva)