Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canadian crude producer Imperial Oil Ltd said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Rich Kruger will retire in December, after being at the helm since 2013.

Imperial Oil, majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, also named Brad Corson as president.

Corson, an Exxon veteran who joined the U.S. oil major in 1983, will assume the role of chairman, president and CEO after Kruger’s departure. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)