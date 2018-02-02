Canada's Imperial Oil posts quarterly loss

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s Imperial Oil Ltd on Friday reported a quarterly loss, compared with a profit last year, when it realized a nearly C$1 billion gain from the sale of its service stations.

The oil producer and refiner’s net loss was C$137 million ($111 million), or 16 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of C$1.44 billion, or C$1.70, a year earlier.

Imperial Oil, majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, said production remained unchanged at 399,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day. ($1 = C$1.23) (Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal; Editing by Maju Samuel)