Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s Imperial Oil Ltd posted a lower profit for the third quarter on Friday, hurt by a coronavirus-driven slump in crude prices and fuel demand.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company posted a net income of C$3 million ($2.28 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of C$424 million a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3186 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)