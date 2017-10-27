FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Imperial Oil posts smaller quarterly profit
October 27, 2017 / 12:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Imperial Oil posts smaller quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canadian oil producer and refiner Imperial Oil Ltd on Friday reported a smaller quarterly profit from a year ago when it realized a C$716 million gain from the sale of some its retail sites.

The company reported a net profit of C$371 million ($287.80 million), or 44 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$1 billion, or C$1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue and other income fell to C$7.16 billion from C$7.44 billion as production fell marginally. ($1 = 1.2891 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
