Company News
January 31, 2020 / 1:06 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Imperial Oil's quarterly profit plunges 68% on lower refining margins

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s Imperial Oil Ltd reported a 68% fall in quarterly profit on Friday, as a rise in Canadian crude prices fueled by Alberta’s production cuts reduced the company’s refining margins.

The company, majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, said net income fell to C$271 million ($206.21 million), or 36 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$853 million, or C$1.08, a year earlier.

The company’s net production averaged 362,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), down from 383,000 boepd a year earlier.

$1 = 1.3142 Canadian dollars Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below