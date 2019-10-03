Imperial Brands CEO Alison Cooper to step down

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tobacco company Imperial Brands Plc said chief executive officer Alison Cooper would step down from her role once a replacement is found.

While the search for a successor continues, Cooper will focus on driving the performance of the business, including the asset divestment programme, of which the company expects to realise proceeds of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.46 billion) by May 2020, the company said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8131 pounds) (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale; Editing by Kim Coghill)