Imperial Brands reports 3.9% rise in full-year revenue, appoints new chairman

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British tobacco company Imperial Brands posted slightly higher-than-expected full-year sales on Tuesday and appointed Thérèse Esperdy to succeed Mark Williamson as chairman.

The maker of Winston and Gauloises cigarettes said revenue from tobacco and next-generation products rose 3.9% to 7.99 billion pounds ($10.29 billion) on a constant-currency basis.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of 7.93 billion pounds, a company-supplied consensus showed.

The fourth-largest tobacco company, which announced last month that its long-time CEO Alison Cooper was stepping down, reported adjusted earnings per share of 273.3 pence.