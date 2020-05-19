Imperial Brands says COVID-19 impact to be more pronounced in second half

May 19 (Reuters) - Tobacco group Imperial Brands reported slightly lower-than-expected first half revenue on Tuesday and said the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic would be more pronounced in the second half of the year.

The maker of Winston and Gauloises cigarettes also said it would rebase its dividend by a third as it seeks to save cash during the pandemic, whose impact will be a low-single-digit hit to earnings per share for the full year.