Federal Circuit erases Imperium win against Samsung Electronics

A federal appeals court on Thursday sided with Samsung Electronics in a dispute over digital-photography patents, reversing an award of $26.3 million in enhanced damages and attorneys’ fees to Imperium IP Holdings, a Cayman-based patent-assertion entity.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Samsung was entitled to judgment on both the patents it was accused of infringing because neither claim was valid.

