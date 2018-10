Oct 10 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company Imperva Inc said on Wednesday it will be taken private by Thoma Bravo LLC in an all-cash deal valued at $2.1 billion.

Imperva stockholders will receive $55.75 per share in cash, which represents a premium of 29.5 percent to the company’s closing stock price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)