July 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (Implats) said on Thursday it expects a jump in annual earnings, boosted by higher metals prices.

The platinum miner forecast headline earnings per share, which strips out certain one-off items and is the main profit measure in South Africa, to be more than 20% higher in the full year ended June 30. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)