Impossible Foods raises about $500 mln in new funding

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 (Reuters) - Plant-based meat company Impossible Foods said on Monday it had raised about $500 million in its latest series F funding round, which was led by new investor South Korea’s Mirae Asset Global Investments.

That brings the total raised to $1.3 billion since its founding in 2011. Other investors in this round include Khosla Ventures, Horizons Ventures and Temasek.

Impossible Foods did not disclose its latest valuation. Reuters in November said citing sources that the company was aiming to more than double the $2 billion valuation it attained in its May funding round. (Reporting by Jane Lee in San Francisco; additional reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru;)