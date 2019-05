May 21 (Reuters) - Astaldi says:

* SALINI IMPREGILO HAS INFORMED COMPANY’S BOARD ON MAY 20 OF PROGRESS ON CONDITIONS SET FOR BINDING BID PRESENTED IN FEBRUARY

* SALINI HAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15 DEADLINE SET FOR CERTAIN CONDITIONS TO COME TRUE

* SALINI EXPECTS CREDITOR BANKS TO CONCLUDE INTERNAL APPROVAL PROCESS OVER DEBT RESTRUCTURING DEAL END-JUNE/FIRST 10 DAYS OF JULY

* SALINI WILL PROVIDE NEW UPDATE BY JUNE 19