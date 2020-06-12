IN BRIEF: 4th Circuit OKs deal between students, defunct Charlotte Law

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld the settlement of four federal class actions and more than 90 state-court lawsuits by former students of the failed for-profit Charlotte School of Law in North Carolina, who claim the school and its parent company, InfiLaw Corp, concealed accreditation problems that led to the school’s closure in 2017.

Under the mediated settlement, the companies will settle $105 million in claims with $2.5 million in insurance proceeds and a $150,000 cash payment from InfiLaw.

