IN BRIEF: 5th Circuit affirms doc’s conviction in $23 mln Medicare fraud conspiracy 

A Houston-area psychiatrist was properly convicted and sentenced for engaging in “a massive conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud” and for his individual acts in exploiting five nursing-home residents with severe dementia by enrolling them in an inappropriate program, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held on Monday.

Riaz Mazcuri claimed that the judge at his May 2017 trial improperly allowed prosecutors to mention the earlier convictions of five of his co-conspirators, including two who testified against him.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2M4PS7X