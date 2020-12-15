IN BRIEF: 5th Circuit no help to Buddhist church in trademark suit against namesake

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday affirmed a win for Texas-based Unified Buddhist Church of Vietnam in a trademark infringement lawsuit by a Vietnamese organization that has used that same name in the U.S. for more than 30 years.

Despite its longstanding use, the Vietnamese organization (“Unified Church”) failed to establish that it had any legally protectable interest in the marks it accused UBCV Texas of infringing, the panel held.

