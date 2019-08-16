IN BRIEF: 6th Circuit affirms class cert for Ohio landowners suing over gas and oil royalties

The 6th Circuit held on Thursday that a class of landowners can sue three oil exploration and production companies over royalties from oil and gas lease agreements that the landowners say fell short.

The landowers sued Chesapeake Exploration, CHK Utica and Total E&P over oil and gas leases located within Ohio’s Utica Shale Formation from 2010 to 2012. The leases specified that the landowners’ royalties would be calculated based on the prices an buyer unaffiliated with the seller would have paid for the oil and gas in an arm’s-length transaction.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YRtzv6